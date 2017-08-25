N.J. girls soccer team's offensive tweet sparks outrage throughout community

NEPTUNE, N.J.—Township parents were in an uproar Thursday after an account promoting St. John Vianney Girls Soccer team posted a tweet many deemed offensive.

The tweet, posted Wednesday night, read:

“Everyone come support the home team @ 10:00 for our first scrimmage vs Neptune! #bringyourshanks #give5”

It was the reference to “shanks” that offended some parents, Kathy Yevchak wrote in an email to the Asbury Park Press.

“It is extremely disappointing that a Catholic school would allow this type of behavior, referencing that weapons would be necessary to attend a game against Neptune?!” Yevchak wrote. “If someone at Neptune High School had posted this tweet, it would be ALL OVER the news.

“It is extremely offensive to us as Neptune residents and very unfair to the many outstanding students, faculty, and administrators at Neptune High School,” Yevchak wrote.

Kirsten Seidle, who said she has sisters on the soccer team, took to Facebook to express her thoughts on the matter.

“I’m am disgusted at St. John Vianney’s girls soccer team!! I will not stand to see my two sisters, as well as their team mates, who work hard as students athletes (sic) be reduced to a stereotype,” Seidle wrote in a now-deleted public Facebook post. “I believe a public apology is in order as well as social media and sensitivity training for all parties involved.”

Others chimed in.

“Those comments are insulting and those kids are owed an apology,” said Kyria Ferguson of Neptune.

The tweet has since been deleted. It is unclear who operates the account.

Calls to St. John Vianney’s athletic director Richard Lamberson were not immediately returned.

