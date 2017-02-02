N.J. school expels seventh-grader after family sued so she could join boys basketball team

A 12-year-old girl just wanted to play hoops for her school. Then she got expelled. https://t.co/Esvza5EqIA — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 2, 2017

While walking into a special event hosted by the WNBA’s New York Liberty for their daughter on Wednesday night, the parents who sued their daughter’s school for her right to play for the boys basketball team discovered some shocking news.

Their daughter, 12-year-old Sydney Phillips, had been expelled from St. Theresa’s School (Kenilworth, N.J.). For the Win has the story.

The Liberty had invited Phillips and some of her friends for a practice session after they heard about the school’s decision to not allow her to play on the boys basketball team at St. Theresa’s. Sydney was on a girls team for the school last year, but numbers were down this year and the girls team was no more. When the school said that she couldn’t play for the boys team, her parents, Scott Phillips and his wife Theresa Mullen, sued. Last month, a judge ruled in favor of the school, but the family is appealing.

According to For the Win, as the family was walking through the front door to meet Liberty players and coaches, Scott Phillips said he received an email from his attorney. His attorney told him that she had a letter from the Archdiocese of Newark’s attorney informing them that Sydney and her sister, Kaitlyn, were no longer welcome at St. Theresa’s School.

“I was in total shock,” Scott Phillips told For the Win.

Phillips didn’t give the news to his daughters right away, but tried to bring them to school on Thursday and was met at the door by someone who told him “we weren’t allowed to bring our kids to school.”

Archdiocese of Newark spokesman Jim Goodness told For the Win that the Phillips family signed a code of conduct before the school year that stated that a family taking legal action against the school could lead to expulsion. Phillips acknowledges that he knew he signed that but was still shocked at the circumstances.

As for Sydney, she told NBC 4 News at the event that she was just wanted to get on the floor for her school.