N.J. school with FBS-hopeful QB may not be able to field varsity team

A high school football program in New Jersey which features a quarterback who has Division I football aspirations is suddenly struggling to field a program at all.

As reported by NJ.com, the West Windsor-Plainsboro North varsity football team currently features just seven juniors and seniors, including senior quarterback Brian Murphy. With the school’s proposed football merger with West Windsor-Plainsboro South rejected, WW-PN is now considering fielding either an eight-man football team or possible folding the program for a year altogether.

Neither of those solutions would help Murphy in his quest to continue his personal development and, he hopes, land a scholarship offer to a collegiate football program. As a junior he passed for 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns. Now he’s hoping he gets to throw for at least one as a senior, ideally against a full 11-man defense.

“It’s really heartbreaking to have it come to this point,” Murphy told NJ.com. “Senior year, it’s just been something I’ve looked forward to since I started playing football. That’s what you’ve worked for all these years. Every time we’ve had the appeal shut down it’s just been really frustrating.

“(The loss of a prospective football scholarship is) something that hasn’t really left my mind in the past couple weeks.”

Whether he gets another chance remains to be seen. For now, there’s plenty of concern and determination, just not a ton of optimism to still cling on to.

“We were willing to do anything,” West Windsor-Plainsboro superintendent David Aderhold told NJ.com. “This wasn’t about victories or juggernauts. This was about opportunity, participation and safety.

“It’s bigger than football. It’s the cheerleaders, it’s the marching band, it’s the senior class fundraisers, it’s Homecoming. Football is a big part of every community, but it’s not necessarily because of the football team; it’s because it brings people together. None of that was even considered when these votes were taken.”