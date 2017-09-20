N.J. youth soccer coach banned for life after allegedly headbutting opposing coach

A volunteer Fair Lawn (N.J.) youth soccer coach has been banned and faces fines following assault charges earlier this month in which he allegedly headbutted an opposing coach after a game, officials said.

Fair Lawn police responded to Berdan Grove Park located on Berdan Avenue on Sept. 10 after the incident and charged Sean Cormack, 45, of Fair Lawn, with two counts of simple assault, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Cormack has been banned as a volunteer coach of the Fair Lawn All Sports Association, a town official confirmed. He is also suspended from the Northwest Bergen Soccer Association and was hit with several fines.

Cormack is accused of headbutting a 52-year-old opposing coach from Midland Park following a verbal altercation at the conclusion of the game, officials said. Cormack allegedly approached the Midland Park players following the game when their coach told Cormack if he wanted to talk about the game, he should speak to him.

The exchange is what began the verbal altercation, which escalated into violence, Metzler said. Cormack is also accused of hitting the other coach’s 9-year-old son after the boy, other players and soccer spectators tried to break up the fight.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Fair Lawn Ambulance because of dizziness, police said. Cormack was taken to Valley Hospital with a head injury while the Midland Park coach was examined on the field but refused medical transport. Cormack and the 9-year-old boy were released from the hospital.

Jeff Mazzola, the director of Fair Lawn All Sports Soccer, said the incident was isolated.

“I’ve been running the organization and we’ve never had anything like this,” Mazzola said. “It’s sad when adults don’t act like adults. Cooler heads should prevail and people should look to diffuse situations and not escalate the situation.”

