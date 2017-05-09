N.M. track athlete whose heart stopped during meet returns to school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A 14-year-old track athlete whose heart stopped during a race recently in Las Cruces returned to school for the first time on Monday.

Kaylynn Cuaron, who was resuscitated after experiencing cardiac arrest April 28, has been discharged from the hospital and went school for a half day, said her dad, Willie Cuaron. As a precaution, she’s wearing a special device to monitor her heart, but otherwise is “doing amazing,” he said.

“It’s only been 10 days since her accident, and she’s up walking, talking and just being herself,” he told the Sun-News.

Kaylynn collapsed on the track April 28 while participating in a medley relay in a middle-school track meet at the Field of Dreams.

Cuaron said his daughter is still undergoing tests to determine the cause of the incident. But her progress so far is encouraging.

“We haven’t got an answer on why this happened, but we are just happy she’s home with us,” he said.

Kaylynn attends Vista Middle School in north Las Cruces, where students and staff carried out fundraisers in her honor last week. Several other residents and groups also have donated funds to help offset her medical expenses.

Wednesday, a Las Cruces Youth Baseball Association 6U team, the Roadrunners, presented a $200 check from the team’s funds to Kaylynn’s family.