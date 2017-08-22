N.Y. 14-year-old dies after collapsing at football practice

A 14-year-old student died after collapsing during football practice at Mount Saint Michael Academy in Bronx, N.Y., Tuesday, police told News 12 in the Bronx.

The student has been identified by authorities as Dominic Bess, according to WNBC New York.

Authorities responding to the 9:30 a.m. school found Bess unconscious, per WNBC. Staff at the school reportedly attempted to resuscitate the student by using a defibrillator before emergency medical specialists arrived on scene. Medical responders told News 12 that the student went into cardiac arrest.

A source told WNBC that the students were not wearing pads and were exercising outside in shorts and T-shirts.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as coaches, the team and our student-athletes,” Mount Saint Michael communications director Lisa Bennett told WNBC in a statement.

The cause of death is still unclear. Wednesday’s practice was cancelled as the investigation into Bess’ death continues.

This marks the second death of a football player in New York in less than two weeks. On August 10, Sachem East (Farmingville, N.Y.) junior Joshua Mileto died after a log fell on his head during a strength and conditioning drill. Mileto was 16 years old.