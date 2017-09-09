N.Y. cross country runner killed by driver in 'horrible accident'

No charges are foreseen being filed against a driver whose car struck and killed a ninth-grade girl from Geneseo High School Thursday afternoon.

Claire Allen and a teammate on the school’s cross-country squad were running on Route 39 near Nations Road when Claire was hit by a vehicle and killed about 4:24 p.m. Thursday.

“This was just a horrible accident,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty in a brief news conference held Friday afternoon.

The team was instructed to run for 30 minutes. The two girls proceeded down Route 39 and turned back after about 15 minutes. That’s when Claire was hit by the car. It’s uncertain as to whether a pronounced dip in the road at that point may have obscured the runners from the 51-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

The road was closed for four hours Thursday afternoon while deputies investigated.

EARLIER: Geneseo teen struck by car, killed on Route 39

In a statement released Friday afternoon by the school district, Allen was described as “a ninth-grader who was amazingly bright and energetic. She was an incredibly kind and gentle friend to her classmates. She was involved in many activities in our school and community. This tragedy has deeply impacted us all.”

In a message to families in the district released Thursday, Superintendent Tim Hayes said in part, “Many of you may already be aware of the accident that occurred this afternoon that took the life of one of our high school students. Words cannot express our sorrow for this loss.”