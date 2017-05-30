N.Y. pitcher throws no-hitter, strikes out 21, records two four-strikeout innings

Livonia (N.Y.) pitcher Reid VanScoter almost had a perfect game in his team’s fourth consecutive sectional title.

What he finished with is probably more impressive.

VanScoter struck out 21 batters, did not issue a walk, and the only two runners to reach base did so via a third-strike passed ball.

In those innings, VanScoter struck out four hitters.

Amazingly, according to the New York Sportswriters Association, that’s not the state record for strikeouts in a seven-inning game. Jim Cheneval of Levittown holds that distinction, when he struck out 25 batters in a seven-inning game in 1983.