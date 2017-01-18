N.Y. school bans fans after postgame violence in previous meeting

In the wake of postgame violence after their first meeting, New Rochelle (N.Y.) High School has taken added precaution and rescheduled its boys basketball rematch with rival Mount Vernon for Saturday.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, will now be played the following day at 3 p.m. Only a select number of spectators will be admitted to the gym and will be mostly limited to school and team personnel, family members and media.

New Rochelle coach Rasaun Young said the school’s junior varsity team was attacked on its way to the bus and a player was punched following its game at Mount Vernon on Jan. 4. The varsity game was played earlier that afternoon without incident and Mount Vernon won 79-64.

The aggressors involved in the altercation were not believed to be student-athletes from either school.

“It’s an ongoing thing and it’s sad that it happened,” Young said. “All the kids are upset about it because that’s our homecourt.”

The schools have been through this before. Most famously, they played a football game at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon at 9 a.m. on a Friday morning due to safety concerns. They also postponed a basketball game at New Rochelle in 2014, citing security concerns.