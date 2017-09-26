N.Y. varsity football team forfeits rest of season after allegations of drug use

The Geneseo (N.Y.) varsity football team has forfeited the remainder of its season, due to serious violations of the code of conduct and athletic eligibility standards, the Geneseo Central School district announced.

Police sources confirmed they are investigating allegations of drug use by team members.

A number of players were dismissed from the varsity football team at Geneseo High school, according to a statement from the school district on Monday.

“Due to the number of student-athletes involved and the serious nature of this incident, pursuant to our Athletic Code and New York State Public High School Athletic Association standards, the remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited,” the district’s statement said, without citing what specific rules were violated.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty confirmed his office was jointly investigating, with Geneseo police, allegations of drug use on the varsity football team.

According to the Livingston County News, the allegations are that a Geneseo student and football team member provided teammates with Oxycontin pills before Friday’s game against Bolivar-Richburg. The pills were apparently taken from a parent without their knowledge or permission.

“We’re looking at it from investigating the criminal aspect,” Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian, told the Livingston County News. “The school is also doing an investigation internally.”

Modified and junior varsity schedules will remain this season as planned.

Read full story…