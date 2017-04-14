N.Y. volleyball coach faces sex-related charges involving teen boy

A volleyball coach in western New York is facing sex-related charges involving a teenage boy.

Depew, N.Y., resident Andrew Murtha, 39, Murtha was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Murtha coached volleyball at Maryvale (Cheektowaga, N.Y.) and also coached a boys travel team in Lockport. According to Buffalo’s WIVB-TV News 4, New York State Police say the case began after a boy from Ontario County began communicating with Murtha through a social media app.

Troopers say the 16-year-old boy snuck out of his home while Murtha was in the Rochester area for a weekend tournament, but was then discovered by his parents. Murtha was subsequently arrested Tuesday morning.

Troopers told WIVB that the charges stem from Murtha exchanging pictures with the boy on the app and met with him for sexual conduct.

Joseph D’Angelo, the Superintendent of the Maryvale School District, released a statement following the arrest.

“We are aware of these serious charges and we are cooperating fully with the State Police investigation,” D’Angelo wrote. “To clarify, this individual is not a member of the High School staff/faculty. He was employed as a volleyball coach.”