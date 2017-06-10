Nahziah Carter, Jay-Z's nephew, commits to Washington basketball

Nahziah Carter, the nephew of Jay-Z, has committed to the University of Washington and new coach Mike Hopkins.

Carter committed Dayton but reopened his recruitment after the defection of coach Archie Miller to Indiana. He had seen an influx of late offers and had taken visits to Georgetown and Boston College.

Carter, a 6-6 small forward from Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.), had considered reclassifying to the Class of 2018 by going to prep school and had offers for both 2017 and 2018 from some schools.

Given that Hopkins spent years as an assistant at Syracuse, he was familiar with Carter, who lives about 75 miles from the Syracuse camps.

Carter averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Albany City Rocks.

As for his famous uncle, Carter recently told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, our Gannett partners, that he is no stranger to the rapper, thanks in part to family trips to New Jersey.

“It’s getting out there, I guess,” Carter told the Democrat & Chronicle in February. “Whenever I go to see my grandmother (Gloria Carter), (Jay-Z is) usually there (in New Jersey).”

Jay-Z stopped by to see his nephew play during the recent Nike EYBL stop in the Los Angeles area.