VIDEO: Nahziah Carter with crazy poster over No. 1 player in 2018

Nahziah Carter scored six points Sunday for The City Rocks at the Nike EYBL, but he also had one of the highlight plays of the day.

Carter — whose name has gained attention because he’s Jay Z’s nephew — jammed over Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018, to the oohs and aaahs of the crowd.

The Rocks beat Nike Phamily 66-56. Bagley had 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Carter, from Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.) could reclassify to 2017, although he has not made a final decision. A former Dayton commit for Archie Miller, Carter recently received an offer from Miller at Indiana. He also is being pursued by Georgetown, he told ZagsBlog.com.

Jay Z was in the crowd to watch his nephew Saturday.