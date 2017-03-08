Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

Washington signee Michael Porter Jr., Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton and Duke pledge Wendell Carter lead the 2017 Naismith High School Boys’ All-American team announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Porter is a small forward from Seattle’s Nathan Hale, the No. 1 team in the Super 25 expert rankings, while Ayton is a senior center out of Phoenix’s Hillcrest Academy and Carter is a power forward at Atlanta’s Pace Academy.
Rounding out the all-senior first team are Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) senior center Mohamed Bamba from Harlem, N.Y., and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) senior point guard Trevon Duval from Wilmington, Del.
In all, the Naismith Trophy selected three teams with 15 honorable mentions. There are two Duke commits in the first three teams, with Gary Trent Jr. out of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) making the third team.
The first team is made up of all seniors, while the second team has two juniors. The third team has a junior and one sophomore.
|FIRST TEAM
|First Name
|Last Name
|Hometown
|School
|Class
|Pos.
|College
|DeAndre
|Ayton
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Hillcrest Academy
|Sr.
|C
|Arizona
|Mohamed
|Bamba
|Harlem, N.Y.
|Westtown School
|Sr.
|C
|Uncommitted
|Wendell
|Carter
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Pace Academy
|Sr.
|PF
|Duke
|Trevon
|Duval
|Wilmington, Del.
|IMG Academy
|Sr.
|PG
|Uncommitted
|Michael
|Porter, Jr.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Nathan Hale
|Sr.
|SF
|Washington
|SECOND TEAM
|Marvin
|Bagley, III
|Phoeniz, Ariz.
|Sierra Canyon
|Jr.
|PF
|Uncommitted
|Kevin
|Knox
|Tampa, Fla.
|Tampa Catholic
|Sr.
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Collin
|Sexton
|Mableton, Ga.
|Pebblebrook
|Sr.
|SG
|Alabama
|Zion
|Williamson
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|Spartanburg Day School
|Jr.
|PF
|Uncommitted
|Trae
|Young
|Norman, Okla.
|Norman North
|Sr.
|PG
|Oklahoma
|THIRD TEAM
|R.J.
|Barrett
|Mississauga, Ont., Canada
|Montverde Academy
|So.
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Brian
|Bowen
|Saginaw, Mich.
|La Lumiere School
|Sr.
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Troy
|Brown, Jr.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Centennial
|Sr.
|SF
|Oregon
|Romeo
|Langford
|New Albany, Ind.
|New Albany
|Jr.
|SG
|Uncommitted
|Gary
|Trent, Jr.
|Apple Valley, Minn.
|Prolific Prep
|Sr.
|SG
|Duke
|HONORABLE MENTION
|LaMelo
|Ball
|Chino Hills, Calif.
|Chino Hills
|So.
|PG
|UCLA
|Jordan
|Brown
|Roseville, Calif.
|Woodcreek
|Jr.
|C
|Uncommitted
|Matt
|Coleman
|Norfolk, Va.
|Oak Hill Academy
|Sr.
|PG
|Texas
|Darius
|Garland
|Brentwood, Tenn.
|Brentwood Academy
|Jr.
|PG
|Uncommitted
|Carte’Are
|Gordon
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Webster Groves
|Jr.
|PF
|St. Louis
|Quade
|Green
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Neumann-Goretti
|Sr.
|PG
|Kentucky
|D.J.
|Harvey, Jr.
|Bowie, Md.
|DeMatha Catholic
|Sr.
|SF
|Notre Dame
|Jaren
|Jackson
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|La Lumiere
|Sr.
|PF
|Michigan State
|Brandon
|McCoy
|San Diego, Calif.
|Cathedral Catholic
|Sr.
|C
|Uncommitted
|John
|Petty
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Jemison
|Sr.
|SG
|Alabama
|Billy
|Preston
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|Oak Hill Academy
|Sr.
|PF
|Kansas
|Cameron
|Reddish
|Norristown, Pa.
|Westtown School
|Jr.
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Mitchell
|Robinson
|New Orleans, La.
|Chalmette
|Sr.
|C
|Western Kentucky
|Emmitt
|Williams
|Lehigh Acres, Fla.
|IMG Academy
|Jr.
|PF
|Uncommitted
|Kris
|Wilkes
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|North Central High School
|Sr.
|SF
|UCLA