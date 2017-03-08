Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

Washington signee Michael Porter Jr., Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton and Duke pledge Wendell Carter lead the 2017 Naismith High School Boys’ All-American team announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Porter is a small forward from Seattle’s Nathan Hale, the No. 1 team in the Super 25 expert rankings, while Ayton is a senior center out of Phoenix’s Hillcrest Academy and Carter is a power forward at Atlanta’s Pace Academy.

Rounding out the all-senior first team are Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) senior center Mohamed Bamba from Harlem, N.Y., and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) senior point guard Trevon Duval from Wilmington, Del.

In all, the Naismith Trophy selected three teams with 15 honorable mentions. There are two Duke commits in the first three teams, with Gary Trent Jr. out of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) making the third team.

The first team is made up of all seniors, while the second team has two juniors. The third team has a junior and one sophomore.