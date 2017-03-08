Menu

Naismith Trophy High School Boys All-America team announced

DeAndre Ayton left) and Mo Bamba battle during the City of Palms (Photo: (Photo: Kinfay Moroti, The News-Press)

Washington signee Michael Porter Jr., Arizona signee DeAndre Ayton and Duke pledge Wendell Carter lead the 2017 Naismith High School Boys’ All-American team announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Porter is a small forward from Seattle’s Nathan Hale, the No. 1 team in the Super 25 expert rankings, while Ayton is a senior center out of Phoenix’s Hillcrest Academy and Carter is a power forward at Atlanta’s Pace Academy.

Rounding out the all-senior first team are Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) senior center Mohamed Bamba from Harlem, N.Y., and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) senior point guard Trevon Duval from Wilmington, Del.

In all, the Naismith Trophy selected three teams with 15 honorable mentions. There are two Duke commits in the first three teams, with Gary Trent Jr. out of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) making the third team.

The first team is made up of all seniors, while the second team has two juniors. The third team has a junior and one sophomore.

FIRST TEAM
First Name Last Name Hometown School Class Pos. College
DeAndre Ayton Phoenix, Ariz. Hillcrest Academy Sr. C Arizona
Mohamed Bamba Harlem, N.Y. Westtown School Sr. C Uncommitted
Wendell Carter Atlanta, Ga. Pace Academy Sr. PF Duke
Trevon Duval Wilmington, Del. IMG Academy Sr. PG Uncommitted
Michael Porter, Jr. Seattle, Wash. Nathan Hale Sr. SF Washington
SECOND TEAM
Marvin Bagley, III Phoeniz, Ariz. Sierra Canyon Jr. PF Uncommitted
Kevin Knox Tampa, Fla. Tampa Catholic Sr. SF Uncommitted
Collin Sexton Mableton, Ga. Pebblebrook Sr. SG Alabama
Zion Williamson Spartanburg, S.C. Spartanburg Day School Jr. PF Uncommitted
Trae Young Norman, Okla. Norman North Sr. PG Oklahoma
THIRD TEAM
R.J. Barrett Mississauga, Ont., Canada Montverde Academy So. SF Uncommitted
Brian Bowen Saginaw, Mich. La Lumiere School Sr. SF Uncommitted
Troy Brown, Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. Centennial Sr. SF Oregon
Romeo Langford New Albany, Ind. New Albany Jr. SG Uncommitted
Gary Trent, Jr. Apple Valley, Minn. Prolific Prep Sr. SG Duke
HONORABLE MENTION
LaMelo Ball Chino Hills, Calif. Chino Hills So. PG UCLA
Jordan Brown Roseville, Calif. Woodcreek Jr. C Uncommitted
Matt Coleman Norfolk, Va. Oak Hill Academy Sr. PG Texas
Darius Garland Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood Academy Jr. PG Uncommitted
Carte’Are Gordon St. Louis, Mo. Webster Groves Jr. PF St. Louis
Quade Green Philadelphia, Pa. Neumann-Goretti Sr. PG Kentucky
D.J. Harvey, Jr. Bowie, Md. DeMatha Catholic Sr. SF Notre Dame
Jaren Jackson Indianapolis, Ind. La Lumiere Sr. PF Michigan State
Brandon McCoy San Diego, Calif. Cathedral Catholic Sr. C Uncommitted
John Petty Huntsville, Ala. Jemison Sr. SG Alabama
Billy Preston Los Angeles, Calif. Oak Hill Academy Sr. PF Kansas
Cameron Reddish Norristown, Pa. Westtown School Jr. SF Uncommitted
Mitchell Robinson New Orleans, La. Chalmette Sr. C Western Kentucky
Emmitt Williams Lehigh Acres, Fla. IMG Academy Jr. PF Uncommitted
Kris Wilkes Indianapolis, Ind. North Central High School Sr. SF UCLA

 

