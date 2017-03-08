Menu

Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-America team announced

Riverdale senior Anastasia Hayes (Photo: DNJ.com)

Tennessee signees Anastasia Hayes and Evina Westbrook lead the Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-America team released Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Lady Vols were the only program with two first-team selections.

Hayes is a senior point guard for Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), which is ranked No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings. Westbrook is a senior guard for South Salem (Salem, Ore.).

Megan Walker, a UConn signee who just passed 2,000 career points, also was named to the first team. Walker from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) is considered the No. 1 player in the Class of 2017.

Rellah Booth, a Texas signee from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), and Dana Evans, a point guard from West Side (Gary, Ind.) who is signed with Louisville, round out the first team.

In all, the Naismith Trophy selected three teams and 14 honorable mentions.

The first two teams were all seniors and two juniors were named to the third team.

FIRST TEAM
Name Hometown High School Class Pos. College
Rellah Boothe Bradenton, Fla. IMG Academy Sr. F Texas
Dana Evans Gary, Ind. West Side Sr. PG Louisville
Anastasia Hayes Hendersonville, Tenn. Riverdale Sr. PG Tennessee
Megan Walker Chesterfield, Va. Monacan Sr. W Connecticut
Evina Westbrook Salem, Ore. South Salem Sr. G Tennessee
SECOND TEAM
Chennedy Carter Arlington, Texas Mansfield Timberview Sr. PG Texas A&M
Alexis Morris Beaumont,Texas Legacy Christian Academy Sr. PG Baylor
Michaela Onyenwere Aurora, Colo. Grandview Sr. F UCLA
Chasity Patterson Houston,Texas North Shore Sr. PG Texas
Kiana Williams San Antonio,Texas Karen Wagner Sr. PG Stanford
THIRD TEAM
Charli Collier Crosby,Texas Barbers Hill Jr. F Uncommitted
Maya Dodson Alpharetta, Ga. St. Francis Sr. W Stanford
Quannecia Morrison Riverdale, Ga. McEachern Sr. W Georgia
Sidney Cooks Kenosha, Wis. St. Joseph Sr. F Michigan State
Christyn Williams Little Rock, Ark. Central Arkansas Christian Jr. G Uncommitted
HONORABLE MENTION
Janelle Bailey Matthews, N.C. Providence Day School Sr. P North Carolina
Mikayla Boykin Clinton, N.C. Clinton Sr. G Duke
Amira Collins Fairfax, Va. Paul IV Jr. P Uncommitted
Ariyah Copeland Columbus, Ga. Columbus Sr. P Alabama
Taya Corosdale Bothell, Wash. Bothell Sr. F Oregon State
Mikayla Coombs Norcross, Ga. Wesleyan School Sr. G Connecticut
Rennia Davis Jacksonville, Fla. Ribault Sr. W Tennessee
Lexi Gordon Fort Worth, Texas LD Bell Sr. W Connecticut
Taylor Kissinger Minden, Neb. Minden Sr. G Nebraska
Jazmine Massengill Harrison, Tenn. Hamilton Heights Christian Jr. PG Uncommitted
Karissa McLaughlin Fort Wayne, Ind. Homestead Sr. PG Florida
Lauryn Miller Kirkwood, Mo. Kirkwood Sr. F UCLA
Jordan Nixon Bronx, N.Y. Mary Louis Academy Jr. PG Uncommitted
NaLyssa Smith Converse, Texas East Central Jr. F Uncommitted

 

