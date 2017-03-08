Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-America team announced

Tennessee signees Anastasia Hayes and Evina Westbrook lead the Naismith Trophy High School Girls All-America team released Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Lady Vols were the only program with two first-team selections.

Hayes is a senior point guard for Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), which is ranked No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings. Westbrook is a senior guard for South Salem (Salem, Ore.).

Megan Walker, a UConn signee who just passed 2,000 career points, also was named to the first team. Walker from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) is considered the No. 1 player in the Class of 2017.

Rellah Booth, a Texas signee from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), and Dana Evans, a point guard from West Side (Gary, Ind.) who is signed with Louisville, round out the first team.

In all, the Naismith Trophy selected three teams and 14 honorable mentions.

The first two teams were all seniors and two juniors were named to the third team.