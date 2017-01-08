No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris arrives at Alabama

Najee Harris, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, arrived in Alabama on Sunday and will enroll at the University of Alabama in time for classes, which begin Wednesday.

Harris was spotted in the airport by AL.com along with quarterback signee Tua Tagovailoa, who was on the same flight. Tagovailoa had said earlier in the week at the U.S. Army All-American that he and Harris were on the same flight.

Harris later texted Scout.com and wrote, “I’m here at Alabama and going to ‘Bama.” He has been committed to Maryland since the spring of 2015.

Michigan had made a late push for Harris from Antioch (Calif.). Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stopped in to see him in January at his school when recruiting other Bay Area players. Michigan held a satellite camp that Harris attended at Antioch in June and Harris took both an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Big House BBQ in August and an official visit to Michigan.

Harbaugh even attended one of Harris’ games during Michigan’s bye week, when Harbaugh helped introduce the Homecoming queen. Even Harris’ brother tweeted last week he wanted Najee to attend Michigan.

Harris, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA running back, said earlier in the week that he wasn’t planning to make a public announcement of his intentions at the Bowl and remained true to his word.

“Where I’m going is not a surprise,” he told USA TODAY Sports after the game. “I’m just not telling y’all.”

Earlier in the week, a person familiar with Harris’ plan said his mother asked Army Bowl officials to switch Harris’ flight Sunday from San Antonio to Birmingham. Harris was initially scheduled to fly home to Oakland. The person was not authorized to speak because Harris family’s request has not been made public.

However after the Army Bowl, his mother, Tianna Hicks, said, “His momma wants him home in Oakland.”

Harris also said he needs minor knee surgery for a small meniscus tear.

Contributing: Mark Snyder, Detroit Free Press