No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris arrives at Alabama

Harris was spotted in the airport by AL.com along with quarterback signee Tua Tagovailoa, who was on the same flight. Tagovailoa had said earlier in the week at the U.S. Army All-American that he and Harris were on the same flight.
Harris later texted Scout.com and wrote, “I’m here at Alabama and going to ‘Bama.” He has been committed to Maryland since the spring of 2015.
Michigan had made a late push for Harris from Antioch (Calif.). Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stopped in to see him in January at his school when recruiting other Bay Area players. Michigan held a satellite camp that Harris attended at Antioch in June and Harris took both an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Big House BBQ in August and an official visit to Michigan.
Harbaugh even attended one of Harris’ games during Michigan’s bye week, when Harbaugh helped introduce the Homecoming queen. Even Harris’ brother tweeted last week he wanted Najee to attend Michigan.
Harris, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA running back, said earlier in the week that he wasn’t planning to make a public announcement of his intentions at the Bowl and remained true to his word.
“Where I’m going is not a surprise,” he told USA TODAY Sports after the game. “I’m just not telling y’all.”
Earlier in the week, a person familiar with Harris’ plan said his mother asked Army Bowl officials to switch Harris’ flight Sunday from San Antonio to Birmingham. Harris was initially scheduled to fly home to Oakland. The person was not authorized to speak because Harris family’s request has not been made public.
However after the Army Bowl, his mother, Tianna Hicks, said, “His momma wants him home in Oakland.”
Harris also said he needs minor knee surgery for a small meniscus tear.
Contributing: Mark Snyder, Detroit Free Press
Wow, the rich keep getting richer. There is no room in the backfield for Harris. Good luck trying to crack this already extremely deep position. I wish that Bama would try recruiting wr as hard as we did this kid.
As a Michigan fan, I was hoping that Najee Harris would Go Blue.
He is an extraordinary RB talent, and a 5* recruit, but I am concerned about his injury. He needs surgery for a meniscus tear in one of his knees. For his sake, and for Crimson Tide coaches and fans, I hope his surgery is a success, and that he has a full and speedy recovery.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines will be fine at Running Back. They flipped 4* Kareem Walker from Ohio State last year, as well as picked up 3* Kingston Davis from Prattville, AL. This year, 4* O'Maury Samuels and 3* Kurt Taylor have given the Maize and Blue their verbal commitments. I expect good things from all four.
Michigan has also gotten some important help up front, which will help pave the way for Walker, Davis, Samuels, and Taylor, earning commitments from 4* C Cesar Ruiz, 4* OL Chuck Filiaga, 4* OL Kai-Leon Herbert, as well as 3* OL recruits Joel Honigford, Andrew Stueber, Phillip Paea, and Ja'Raymond Hall.
Let's face it, Alabama is stacked, the Crimson Tide keeps rolling, they're National Champs, for now, and they have the best recruiting class in the country, so if Harris goes down, he will be replaced by another stud. Not trying to sound cold, it's just the nature of the business.