No. 1 overall recruit Najee Harris still isn't saying where he's going

About the only thing certain for Najee Harris, the No. 1 overall recruit from Antioch (Calif.), is that he said needs minor knee surgery for a small meniscus tear.

Beyond that, he’s keeping everyone guessing whether he’ll next step on campus at Alabama or Michigan or Slippery Rock, for that matter. Where and when he has the surgery might depend on his college choice.

Harris, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA running back, said earlier in the week that he wasn’t planning to make a public announcement of his intentions at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and remained true to his word.

“I’m having surgery and after that …,” Harris said on the field after the Army Bowl. “I liked competing out here. Where I’m going is not a surprise. I’m just not telling y’all.”

Earlier in the week, a person familiar with Harris’ plan said his mother asked Army Bowl officials to switch Harris’ flight Sunday from San Antonio to Birmingham. Harris was initially scheduled to fly home to Oakland. The person was not authorized to speak because Harris family’s request has not been made public.

However after the Army Bowl, his mother, Tianna Hicks, said, “His momma wants him home in Oakland.”

In the game, Harris ran eight times for a net gain of 22 yards.

The knee injury had been nagging him during the season, but he played throughout the season.

Harris has been committed to Alabama since April 2015, but signals in recent weeks had suggested he was strongly considering Michigan. He began following a bunch of Michigan players and then was seen on video wearing a Jordan Brand Michigan shirt on Christmas Day.

Classes begin Jan. 11 at Alabama and began last week at Michigan.