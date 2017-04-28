NaLyssa Smith is ranked No. 3 in Class of 2018 but still feels #slepton

NaLyssa Smith is ranked as the No. 3 player in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, but that hasn’t changed anything. Just look at her Twitter feed where this week she pinned this hashtag: #slepton.”

“I do feel I’m still slept on, even though coaches know me and have heard of me,” she said.

For a player who has been wowing observers since she was about 5 years old, it’s a unique statement, but also a clear indication that the work never stops, no matter where she is ranked.

Smith has multiple offers and said she is down to a top 9 and is taking visits. Her top four in no order: South Carolina, Louisville, Ohio State and Baylor.

A 6-foot-4 junior forward for East Central (Converse, Texas), Smith is playing this summer for the adidas-sponsored SA Finest program. The program’s Class of 2017 had double-digit scholarship players moving on to college.

Smith was a double-double machine for East Central.

“I am hoping to work on taking people off the dribble more and finish around the basket,” she said of her goals for the summer.

Smith got attention for dunking in a practice video last season, and immediately shut down those who said she was dunking on nine-foot rims by noting that she was dunking on nine-foot rims in eighth grade.

“I’m up there still, but I’m still trying to get a big one during AAU,” she said.