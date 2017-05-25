Napa (Calif.) football hires head coach, avoids season cancellation

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 25, 2017
Just a day after it was reported that Napa (Calif.) football may have to cancel its 2017 season, it appears a fix has been put in place.
Pending approval from the school board, Jesus “Chuy” Martinez will take over as the school’s new head coach, according to the Napa Valley Register.
Martinez was the school’s JV coach last season.
“We pursued coach Martinez because we believed not only in his ability to coach football but in his ability to help bring our community together,” the school’s principal, Annie Petrie, said in a press release. “He knows first-hand the heart and soul of Napa High and he has a vision for Napa High football. We are thrilled that we reached a place where our community can come together and unite around our students.”
Napa was rocked by a hazing scandal that enveloped up to 14 players and a coach, which led to longtime coach Troy Mott’s dismissal.
