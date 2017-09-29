Narbonne (Calif.) star Raymond Scott receives Army All-American Bowl jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | September 29, 2017
Narbonne (Calif.) linebacker Raymond Scott received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour
Scott, a Southern Cal commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 4th-best outside linebacker in the country.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
2018 army all-american bowl, 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, Narbonne High School (Harbor City CA), Raymond Scott, Southern Cal football, U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour