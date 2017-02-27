Nathan Hale holds onto No. 1, La Lumiere now No. 2 in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Nathan Hale (Seattle) held on to its unbeaten record and No. 1 standing in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, while La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) moved up to No. 2.

Hale’s Raiders had a big win over their biggest in-state rival to improve to 26-0 as Michael Porter Jr. had 39 points in an 80-71 win Saturday vs. Rainier Beach (Seattle) in a 3A regional.

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) had two easy wins, but the Lakers moved up a spot to No. 2. They benefited from a loss by previous No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to then-No. 12 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.).

Ethan Thompson had a big week for Bishop Montgomery as the Knights moved up to No. 9 with two wins. Thompson had 21 points in a 57-54 defeat of Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) in a CIF Southern Section Open Division quarterfinal and again 21 points in a 70-63 defeat of then-No. 2 Sierra Canyon in a section Open Division semifinal.

Sierra Canyon (27-2) fell to No. 12 with the untimely loss but the Trailblazers are still alive in the California playoffs, so they could bounce back.

Based on past seedings for the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals, at this point, the first-round games would be: No. 1 Nathan Hale vs. No. 14 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.); No. 2 La Lumiere vs. No. 10 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), which won its state 4A title over the weekend; No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. No. 8 Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.); and No. 5 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) vs. No. 7 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.).

However, that’s based on current rankings. There’s a lot that could change. Nathan Hale has to win a state title to guarantee the top spot. McEachern has to win its state title to guarantee a bid and if it does win state, it might end up with a higher seeding.

Another factor is Memphis East (Memphis), which is ranked No. 3 and still alive in its state playoffs, but hasn’t received approval yet to play in the Dick’s.

The Mustangs improved to 27-3 as Alex Lomax had 18 points in a 97-48 defeat of Germantown in a AAA regional quarterfinal.