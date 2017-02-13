Nathan Hale (Seattle) holds onto No. 1 with dominant win, Oak Hill loss shuffles Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Nathan Hale (Seattle) routed its toughest in-state competitor to hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings. The Raiders improved to 22-0 as Michael Porter Jr. had 39 points in a 91-58 defeat of rival Garfield (Seattle) in a Metro League final. Porter also had 45 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-59 defeat of West Seattle (Seattle) in a Metro League semifinal.

There was some movement in the rankings, thanks to a 59-47 win by St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) over then-No. 7 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the Prime Time Shootout in Union, N.J. The loss dropped the Warriors down two spots to No. 9. The result also had a ripple effect. It helped elevate Montverde Academy (Montverde, N.J.), which went 2-0 for the week, to No. 8 because the Eagles had a tighter loss (50-49) to St. Benedict’s two weeks ago at the St. James Invitational in Hagerstown, Md. Oak Hill’s fall also hurt Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), which dropped four spots to No. 13 because Oak Hill beat Chino Hills, Calif., two weeks ago, and Chino is the only team to defeat Mater Dei.

St. Benedict’s Prep is not eligible to be ranked in the Super 25 this season because it has fifth-year seniors.

The only new team in the Super 25 is No. 23 Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.), which improved to 17-4 as Isiah Jasey had 11 points in a 50-49 defeat of Papillion-La Vista (Papillion, Neb.) in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, Neb.