Nathan Hale holds onto top spot, McEachern breaks into Super 25 boys rankings

Nathan Hale (Seattle), which climbed to the top spot in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings last week, held onto No. 1. The Raiders improved to 15-0 as Michael Porter Jr. had 33 points and 10 rebounds in an 88-47 defeat of Lakeside (Seattle).

Nathan Hale gets a good local test this coming Saturday when it plays at Garfield (Seattle). The Raiders an earlier meeting 87-64 at the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland, Ore., in December.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 boys basketball rankings

In an otherwise quiet week for the Super 25, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) is the lone new team at No. 21. The Indians improved to 18-0 as Isaac Okoro had 16 points in an 85-58 defeat of Whitefield Academy (Mableton) and Sharife Cooper and Okoro each had 16 points in a 77-31 defeat of North Cobb (Kennesaw).

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) jumped up a spot to No. 10. Seven-footer Bol Bol became eligible last week to play for the Monarchs (21-1) and he had 21 points in an 85-64 win at Lutheran (Orange). Justice Sueing had 31 points in a 78-67 defeat of Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita).

The only team to fall out of the rankings was previous No. 13 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), which fell to 10-3 with a 71-67 loss to Linden.

.