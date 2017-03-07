Nathan Hale (Seattle) stays No. 1 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Nathan Hale (Seattle) remains in the top spot in the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings, but there was a shuffling behind the Raiders.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), which had been No. 3, moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Chino Hills (Calif.), which had been No. 4.

Champlin Park (Minn.) is up a spot to No. 4 and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) in the Southern Section Open Division final. Bishop Montgomery, which jumped five spots last week to No. 9, moves up two more to No. 7.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remains at No. 6. Montverde Academy (Fla.) is No. 8 after Bishop Montgomery. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) is No. 9, followed by Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) moves down a spot and starts the second 10, followed by La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Memphis East (Tenn.), Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) and The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.).

Apple Valley (Minn.) checks in at No. 16, with Damien (La Verne, Calif.), Klein Forest (Houston), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Maple Grove (Minn.) rounding out the top 20.

The final five are Lakeville North (Minn.), Skyline (Dallas), Jonesboro (Ark.), Evanston (Ill.) and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).