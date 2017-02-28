Nathan Hale (Seattle) takes over top spot in Super 25 Computer rankings, Mater Dei (Calif.) No. 2

There’s a new No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings, as Nathan Hale (Seattle) has taken over the top spot, followed by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

RELATED: Full computer rankings searchable by state

The Monarchs jumped three spots after defeating Chino Hills (Calif.) Friday in the CIF-Southern Section semifinals.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), who was No. 1, fell to No. 3 after falling to Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) last week.

Chino Hills and Champlin Park (Minn.) round out the top five.

IMG Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Montverde (Fla.) Academy stay at Nos. 6 and 7, while Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) moved up a spot to No. 8, and Bishop Montgomery jumped five spots to No. 9. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) stayed No. 10.

Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) starts the next 10, followed by La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian, Memphis East, and Klein Forest (Houston).

The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) comes in at No. 16, followed by two Minnesota schools in Apple Valley and Maple Grove, then Damien (La Verne, Calif.) and Jonesboro (Ark.).

Evanston (Ill.) starts the final five, followed by Lakeville North (Minn.), Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.), Greensboro (N.C.) Day, and McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.).