Michael Porter Jr. had 36 points to lead No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle) to an 86-63 victory against Stanwood in the 3A state quarterfinal at the Tacoma Dome.

Hale, the top seed, will face Lincoln, the fifth seed, on Friday.

Hale (28-0) jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and had pushed the advantage to 44-24 at halftime.

Hale also got 19 points from P.J Fuller and 13 points from Jontay Porter.

Chase Strieby’s 17 points led Stanwood. AJ Martinka had 12.