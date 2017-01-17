Nathan Hale (Wash.) takes top spot in Super 25 rankings, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) is No. 2

Unbeaten Nathan Hale (Seattle), fresh off a defeat of then-No. 8 Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), vaulted from No. 7 to No. 1 in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

The Raiders (14-0) were the beneficiaries of Sierra Canyon’s defeat of then-No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Nathan Hale is the only team to defeat Sierra Canyon, now the No. 2 team.

Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. had 36 points in his team’s 80-77 defeat of Oak Hill Academy in the Hoophall Classic.

Sierra Canyon had the greatest rise in the rankings as the Trailblazers jumped from No. 10 thanks to a huge week.

Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds and Remy Martin had 18 points and 13 assists in a 80-77 defeat of La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the Hoophall Classic. Cody Riley had 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 75-59 defeat of then-No. 3 Memphis East (Memphis) in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions title game. Bagley had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a 76-47 win vs. then-No. 4 Findlay Prep in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions. Bagley had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 72-54 defeat of Republic, Mo., in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

There are two new teams: No. 24 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) and No. 25 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.). Mount St. Joseph improved to 21-1 as Jalen Smith had 24 points in a 77-71 defeat of John Carroll (Baltimore). Paul VI is 14-2 after the Panthers knocked off then-No. 18 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 83-73 as Brandon Slater had 34 points and 10 rebounds.