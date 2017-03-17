Nathan Hale's Jontay Porter, a former Washington verbal commit, reopens recruitment

The dominoes of the Porter brothers’ recruitment are beginning to fall. And it is not looking good for the University of Washington.

The latest came from Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.) power forward Jontay Porter, a Class of 2018 four-star recruit who had already committed to play for godfather Lorenzo Romar and the Huskies back in the summer of 2015.

In light of Romar’s firing, an integral player on the No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25 changed course on Friday.

Due to the recent turn of events I've decided to reopen my recruitment! — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) March 17, 2017

Porter is ranked as the No. 14 power forward and the No. 32 player overall in the Class of 2018 by the 247 Sports Composite.

And the plot only thickens. Michael Porter Jr., a five-star recruit and perhaps the most prized prospect in the Class of 2017, has already signed his letter of intent to attend Washington. Romar is his godfather, as well.

RELATED: Connect the dots and it sure feels like Michael Porter Jr. could end up at Mizzou

The Porter brothers were only at Nathan Hale, of course, because their father had joined Romar’s Huskies staff in May. Previously, while their dad was an assistant women’s coach at Missouri, they had led Father Tolton Catholic (Columbia, Mo.) to a state title in 2016.

And with Cuonzo Martin recently named head coach at Missouri, there is a chance that Michael Porter Sr. could be hired as an assistant with the Tigers, a source told the Kansas City Star. At that point, both Jontay and Michael could again become even more enamored with the Tigers and head back to Columbia.

Stay tuned.