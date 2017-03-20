Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr, coach Brandon Roy sweep Naismith Trophy honors

Nathan Hale (Seattle) has swept the Naismith Trophy High School Player and Coach of the Year honors, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday.

Michael Porter Jr., a 6-9 forward whom many consider the No. 1 recruit in the nation, took home the top player after averaging 34.8 points and 13.8 rebounds.

Porter scored 28 points with 17 rebounds in the Raiders’ 68-51 victory against Garfield in the Washington state 3A title game.

Brandon Roy, a NBA All-Star guard, won the coach honor in his first season after leading Hale to an undefeated season (29-0) and the state championship after the program won three games last season. Hale is currently ranked No. 1 in the Super 25.

“It’s a dream come true,” Porter said in a news release. “This is the biggest individual accomplishment of my basketball career so far and I feel blessed.”

This marks the third time a player and his coach were both honored, joining Jared and Satch Sullinger (Northland, Columbus) in 2010 and Lonzo Ball and Steve Baik (Chino Hills, Calif.) last season.

“Michael was the leader of a talented team which worked hard and never lost sight of their end goal – a perfect season and winning a state title,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Coach Roy was the steady guidance who motivated this team to improve every single game and ultimately they both were rewarded by winning Naismith awards.”

Porter Jr. and Roy will be honored at Hale in April.

Winners were determined by the Naismith Awards high school voting academy, a select group of basketball journalists from around the country.