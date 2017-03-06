Nathan Hale (Seattle) holds onto No. 1 spot for now, Norcross (Ga.) leads three newcomers in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Nathan Hale (Seattle) won its state title to hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

The Raiders improved to 29-0 as Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 17 rebounds in a 68-51 defeat of Garfield (Seattle) in the 3A state championship. P.J. Fuller had 29 points in an 84-60 defeat of Lincoln (Tacoma) in 3A championship and Porter had 36 points and 15 rebounds in an 86-63 defeat of Stanwood in a 3A quarterfinal.

It was a busy week for the Super 25, with three new teams making their way into the rankings after other ranked teams fell out with losses.

Norcross, Ga., leads the trio at No. 17. The Blue Devils (26-5) advanced to the state AAAAAAA finals this week with two playoff wins. Rayshaun Hammonds had 20 points in a 67-48 defeat of Grayson (Loganville) in AAAAAAA state semifinal and Hammonds had 22 points and 15 rebounds in an 82-60 defeat of Pebblebrook (Mableton) in a AAAAAAA quarterfinal.

Simeon (Chicago) rejoined the rankings at No. 22 after advancing to a 4A state sectional semifinal. The Wolverines (26-3) defeated Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 56-43 Messiah Jones had 15 points in a 4A regional final.

Skyline (Dallas), which has been regionally ranked for weeks, is the new No. 25. The Raiders (34-1) stunned then-No. 17 Klein Forest (Houston) 33-29 in a 6A Region II championship as Marcus Garrett had 13 points.

Three teams dropped out of the rankings with losses: No. 14 McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga.; No. 17 Klein Forest, Houston; and No. 23 Sunrise Christian, Wichita.