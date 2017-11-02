HS football teams across the country have varying perspectives on kneeling for anthem

In all of his seven years as a head football coach, Garfield’s (Seattle) Joey Thomas has never dealt with such a perplexing dichotomy.

On one hand he’s never been more proud of a group of players, yet, on the flipside, Thomas said this has “easily” been the most difficult year of his coaching career.

The latter is par for the course in a day of heightened emotions following the decision to stand, or in this case kneel, for something.

Thomas’ team dropped to one knee during the national anthem all of last season to protest social injustices, and, while the peaceful protest has been even more popular this high school football season all around the country, the Bulldogs are one of the few teams that demonstrate collectively.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the wave of sideline protests last season by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality.

Kaepernick’s stance prompted the Bulldogs to delve further into the national anthem and the players read the seldom-recited third verse of Francis Scott Key’s song, which says:

No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.

The popular belief is that Key is referring to slaves who fought for the British during the War of 1812.

“I didn’t know about that third verse, but once we read it we were all pretty upset,” Garfield wide receiver Mekhi Metcalf said. “As an African-American I already didn’t feel like the song was for me, but that verse just tied in to the oppression we’re all protesting.”

This season the Bulldogs (3-5) have traded kneeling during the national anthem for interlocking arms or raising their fists.

“This is what the kids wanted to do and they felt very strongly about it,” Thomas said. “People tend to think it’s my idea, maybe because I’m an African-American man or for whatever the reason but it’s not. I’ve had my windows busted out, I’ve had my tires slashed, I’ve had to move homes, I’ve had to move my kid from one school to the next, me and my team have had death threats… I wouldn’t voluntarily put my family in harm’s way. I mean who does that?”

Sam Treat only joined the Bulldogs this season but had read all about the team kneeling during the national anthem before he got to the school.

He said, as a Caucasian, he “didn’t fully get why the team or even Kaepernick kneeled,” but once he participated with his teammates in reading and researching the injustices they face as African-Americans “protesting became a no-brainer.”

“This team has just been incredibly thorough with laying out the facts,” Treat said. “It’s so obvious for anyone that takes the time to notice that there is a real problem with discrimination and worse against minorities. My team is predominantly African-American and the players who kneel in the pros and everywhere else are predominantly African-American, but anyone who just listens and watches can’t deny it. I became one of the most adamant players on the team about protesting. It’s real life.”

And real consequences.

On Sept. 30, a group of O’Bannon (Greenville, Miss.) football players took a knee during the national anthem and were subsequently suspended indefinitely by the school district, at least initially, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

“We think the punishment is adequate for what happened. We just want them to understand the value to respect our country and flag,” Western Line Superintendent Larry Green initially told the newspaper.

That prompted backlash from state Senator Derrick Simmons who told the newspaper that he was “seriously appalled.”

“I am totally outraged that these students have been suspended for exercising their right to peacefully protest their beliefs and make a statement through a gesture that has long been practiced in many sports across this country,” Simmons said.

Shortly after that scathing critique, the school said that just one player was suspended for something he did during the national anthem, but wouldn’t reveal what it was.

Since that game no O’Bannon player has kneeled for the national anthem.

Bishop Dunne (Dallas) safety Brian Williams said that he, his teammates, and coaches decided to interlock their arms together as the national anthem plays before games “to show the unity we hope to have in our country one day.”

“First, it’s an acknowledgement of the injustices that people feel,” said Williams, a five-star prospect. “Locking arms is to show that, at the end of the day, the only way to overcome it is to stick together. As an African-American young man, I have a great deal of respect for those players that do kneel because that’s their right.”

Seattle Public Schools certainly feel that way.

It issued this statement in response to Garfield’s peaceful demonstration:

Students kneeling during the national anthem are expressing their rights protected by the First Amendment. Seattle Public Schools supports all students’ right to free speech.

To that end, some teams around the country have chosen to exercise their right to free speech in stark contrast to the kneeling.

On Oct. 27, each member of Sachse’s (Texas) team bolted out of the locker room before their game holding a full-sized American flag.

When Sachse's football team ran onto the field, every single player had an American flag. @SachseStangs #America pic.twitter.com/j17IcOiCaR — Ted Madden (@tedmadden) October 28, 2017

Mustangs coach Mark Behrens said the patriotic entrance “wasn’t in response to the kneeling,” but rather a show of support for the military.

“We have great respect for the military and this is something that we did last year and everyone loved it,” Behrens said. “High school sports is more about trying to be the best representatives for our school. We’re not trying to make a political statement. The guys just wanted to do it again this year, but we have no issues with the kneeling.”

Rocky Mount (N.C.) coach Jason Battle concurred and said he prefers his players to be informed before making the decision to protest.

“We have about seven players who have chosen to protest peacefully and I completely respect their right to do so,” Battle said. “I did have talks with each of them about the motivation behind it because I didn’t want it to just be following a trend. I have a Muslim player who steps out before games when we recite the Lord’s Prayer because that’s not what he believes in. I respect that too. The concept is similar. My kids just stay in the locker room for the national anthem. I have no problem with the protest.”

That wasn’t the case for two men refereeing a high school football game in New Jersey last week.

A father and son who were part of an officiating crew assigned to work the game walked off the field in protest after members from one of the teams took a knee during the national anthem.

As a result, two officials who were in training for the game had to replace head linesman Ernie Lunardelli and his son Anthony. Two parents were recruited to work the chains.

Now Ernie and Anthony could face penalties ranging from a fine to expulsion from the chapter of which they are members pending an investigation.

“That’s crazy,” said Pace Academy (Atlanta) offensive guard Jamaree Salyer, a five-star prospect. “I mean I’m an African-American, but I, personally, haven’t felt like I needed to kneel. I respect players that feel they need to though. I don’t judge. I guess, for me, it just hasn’t really been something that I’ve felt strongly about.”

That’s precisely the reason Thomas encouraged his players to personalize their protest even more once they decided they wanted to kneel last season.

That’s the route four football players at Lansing Catholic (Mich.) took four weeks ago, kneeling during the national anthem to peacefully protest against racism.

In response, the school has started a diversity group to “create a safe space for students to talk about issues of race and ethnicity and build bridges of unity and respect.”

“Kneeling was just the action, but they’re fighting for things that are very real to them and the communities they’re from,” Thomas said.

To that end, the Bulldogs have petitioned the school board about everything from equal access to specialized school programs to equal access to AP classes beginning at a younger age.

The players met with the board recently and “are actually starting to see results,” according to Thomas.

Metcalf, who has been with the team from the beginning of its protests, said that seeing movement from the board in a positive direction is encouraging for him and his teammates.

“Just to see that you can make things change by standing up for what you believe in feels great,” Metcalf said. “We’re peaceful and respectful, but we were serious about what we want to see changed. We’re gonna see it through for the students that come after us. It gives me hope about the national anthem too. One day we hope we get to the point where everyone can have pride in the song.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY