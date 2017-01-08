National Hoopfest: Dunk in final seconds lifts Memphis East over No. 4 Montverde

Consider the season series even at one game apiece.

Chandler Lawson got free for a dunk in the closing seconds as Memphis East upended No. 4 Montverde Academy (Fla.) 75-73 in the featured matchup of the Penny Hardaway National Hoopfest on Saturday at Arlington (Tenn.).

The victory avenges a loss to Montverde in the championship game of the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, Fla. last month. The teams could meet again in this week’s Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo.

Memphis East's Chandler Lawson with the game winning DUNK at the Buzzer! Phenomenal basketball game! pic.twitter.com/5rVP9a3igF — ARHoops.com Dillon (@ARHoopsDillon) January 8, 2017

R.J. Barrett scored for Montverde to tie the game at 73-73 with nine seconds remaining to set up the final sequence.

Memphis East had opened a lead late in the fourth quarter but Montverde closed it to one at 66-65 with more than three minutes remaining on consecutive three-pointers in what was largely a back-and-forth affair throughout.

Also at the event, No. 4 Simeon (Chicago) pulled away after a close first half to defeat Cordova (Tenn.), 80-61.

Texas-El Paso signee Evan Gilyard showed why he’s one of Illinois’ top seniors with a 32-point afternoon. Blake Williams scored 23 to lead the Wolves while Tyler Harris chipped in with 17.

Contributing: Memphis Commercial Appeal