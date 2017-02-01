National Signing Day 2017 in Arizona updates

On National Signing Day 2017, student-athletes, in Arizona and the country, will sign their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

The regular period for football, soccer and men’s water polo starts Wednesday. Junior-college transfers for football could have signed between Dec. 14 and Jan. 15.

Azcentral sports will have live coverage throughout the day from high school and state college signing ceremonies.

You can follow ASU’s ‘Boom Room’ coverage here.

What do the color-shirts mean?

Redshirt: Players who are able to participate in every team function minus the games themselves; a player who plays in a single game will lose his redshirt status. By taking a redshirt, players are given five years to complete their four seasons of on-field eligibility.

There are exceptions, as in the case of injury. Should a player suffer a season-ending injury before certain criteria are met — before the start of the second half of the season and before he competes in three games, for example — he can petition for a medical hardship waiver, which is awarded by the NCAA.

Greenshirt: Recruits who enroll one semester ahead of schedule and join an FBS program for the start of the spring term in January. Typically, greenshirts are the most likely to earn immediate playing time as a true freshman.

There are two reasons for this. For starters, the ability to enroll early places greenshirt recruits ahead of the curve, giving them time to acclimate to campus, participate in spring practice, to fully digest an offensive or defensive scheme and the opportunity to develop in a team’s strength and conditioning program. Greenshirts are also very often among the nation’s best prospects at their respective positions, eyeballed far in advance by FBS programs as recruits capable of making an immediate impact as true freshmen.

Grayshirts: Recruits who are offered a delayed scholarship. Essentially, grayshirts will postpone their enrollment until after the conclusion of the upcoming season; they will take classes, often as part-time students, but not officially join the program until the ensuing spring semester.

Schools use the grayshirt to add recruits without sacrificing scholarship numbers. Though a grayshirt graduates at the same time as other prospects, delaying the player’s enrollment allows a program to count that scholarship offer toward the following season’s total — making the grayshirt a helpful tool for those programs who tend to over-sign recruits.

Blueshirts: The newest loophole for FBS programs to accumulate depth while not affecting their annual numbers. Like grayshirt recruits, blueshirts are counted toward the next season’s scholarship total.

There is one distinct difference, however. Unlike grayshirts, a blueshirt is able to enroll and participate in team events in the fall. This allows programs to get the best of both worlds: FBS schools can delay a scholarship for the following year, allowing them to over-sign beyond the 25-scholarship limit, and get the use of a prospect immediately rather than waiting until the following spring.

– Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY Sports