Kobe Buffalomeat will not be easily forgotten. If the Illinois State recruit ever fades from football memory, he still has an opportunity to brand himself as an all-timer: By winning the 2017 Name of the Year tournament.

For the uninitiated, Name of the Year is an annual tournament where fans vote on the individual with the best name in the world, or at least the individual whose name has been identified as part of a 64-person bracket by a committee which annually hits the selection process out of the park. Unsurprisingly, National Signing Day star Kobe Buffalomeat was included in the 2017 bracket, and in fact was even handed one of the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds.

Yes, for once in his life, Kobe Buffalomeat is a prohibitive favorite.

In fact, Buffalomeat isn’t the only college football prospect in the 2017 bracket. Bumper Pool, a Class of 2018 recruit from Texas who has already committed to Arkansas, is a No. 11 seed “facing off” against the intimidating sounding No. 6 seed Dr. Prospero Gogo. St. John’s College freshman Demon Clowney, the cousin of Texans star Jadeveon Clowney, is also included, as a No. 12 seed.

Meanwhile, one of the other top seeds in the tournament is Quindarious Monday, the four-star safety prospect from Atlanta’s Carver High.

So, who will win the 2017 Name of the Year competition? We’ll all have to stay tuned — and vote — to find out.