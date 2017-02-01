Football National signing day photos By USA TODAY Sports February 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Astronaut High's Kenny Willoughby signed with the United States Military Academy ( West Point.) Kenny with Astronaut principal Krista Miller, his mom Lori Wittenberg and football coach Randy Hallock. Astronaut High's Kenny Willoughby signed with the United States Military Academy (West Point.) Palm Bay's B.J. Daniels, plus family, coaches and teammates, celebrate his signing with UTSA football. Cake for Palm Bay's B.J. Daniels on signing day 2017. Satellite's Caroline Larsen signed with UNF for soccer. Satellite coach Doug Butler speaks as John Cacciatore prepares to sign. Viera athletes prepare to sign college sports letters of intent on Feb. 1, 2017. Viera athletes prepare to sign college letters of intent on Feb. 1, 2017. football, NoFront, Astronaut High School (Titusville FL), Football, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Bishop Mitchell on signing to Portland State Video Video: Ten Most Wanted recruits Video Detroit King coach Tyrone Spencer on football recruits