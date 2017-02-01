National Signing Day: The wildest and wackiest stories from an eventful day

National Signing Day never fails to deliver. Sure loads of athletes made their college decisions, but it’s also filled with plenty of stories you certainly don’t see everyday.
Get caught up on what happened on an eventful Wednesday.
- New Ole Miss DT signee throws Mississippi State hat before picking Rebels
- Four-star TE Josh Falo commits to USC in incredible Haka danc
- Colorado uses Olympic track star to deliver faxes to coaches
- Levi Jones with the tricky announcement
- Watch Dabo Swinney introduce his son as a Clemson signee
- Michigan State commit won’t sign Wednesday because he’s in jail
- Illinois State signed a player named Kobe Buffalomeat
- Alabama unveils billboards commemorating new signees
- Annie Apple, Eli’s mom, has the best perspective on National Signing Day
- Linebacker and adorable little brother wear matching Virginia Tech bowties for signing
- Dabo Swinney is wearing an insanely orange sportscoat on Signing Day