National signing day updates

Palm Bay’s B.J. Daniels has signed with Texas-San Antonio. Said his decision was based on relationships. Coaches had changed colleges but kept up with him the whole time.

After Brian Lankford-Johnson got significant playing time as a Purdue freshman and former Palm Bay running back this year, it will interesting to see if Daniels, the latest Pirates star, can do the same in Conference USA.

Cocoa’s Bruce Judson is expected to sign with Oregon during an afternoon ceremony at the school. Check back for those and many other updates during the day.

2017 Brevard County Feb. 1 signees

B.J. Daniel, Palm Bay football to UT-San Antonio

Bryce Wahy, Holy Trinity soccer to Trevecca Nazarene University (Tenn.)