National signing day updates in Brevard

Cocoa’s Bruce Judson on picking Oregon

Judson switched from USF to Ducks after coach Willie Taggart moved. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Signing day in Brevard: John Cacciatore

Signing day in Brevard: Satellite cross country runner John Cacciatore going to William & Mary. Video by Ryan Randall Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Cocoa Beach’s David Demeter signs with Florida Tech

Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Signing day in Brevard: Caroline Larsen

Signing day in Brevard: Satellite soccer player Caroline Larsen on signing with North Florida.. Video by Ryan Randall. Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Astronaut’s Willoughby signs with United States Military Academy

Kenny Willoughby of Astronaut High signed with the United States Military Academy (West Point) on Wednesday.

Palm Bay’s BJ Daniels signs with UTSA

Pirates RB to join Roadrunners of Conference USA. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Bryce Wahy of Holy Trinity will play soccer for Trivecca Nazarene

Wahy signed with Trivecca Nazarene on Wednesday.

Bruce Judson of Cocoa and B.J. Daniels of Palm Bay signed with FBS college programs on Wednesday, the first day high school senior athletes could sign letters of intent for the sport.

Judson, the four-year Tigers starter who led the team to the 2016 Class 4A state championship, followed former USF coach Willie Taggart to Oregon of the Pac 12.

Daniels, Brevard County’s leading rusher during the regular season, signed with Texas-San Antonio. Daniels said his decision was based on relationships. Though the coaches recruiting him had changed colleges through the years, they kept their eye on him.

After Brian Lankford-Johnson got significant playing time as a Purdue freshman and former Palm Bay running back this year, Daniels, the latest Pirates star, expressed hope he can do the same next year with the Conference USA Roadrunners.

Daniels rushed for 1,526 yards during the 2016 regular season, scoring 22 touchdowns. Judson

Connor Kaminski of Viera was the only other area football player to sign with an FBS program, but he will be staying closer to home. He signed with UCF in the afternoon at a Viera signee featuring 10 athletes heading to various colleges.

In a late morning ceremony at West Shore, Nick Burgess signed with UNF soccer just hours before he and his Wildcats team were to face Lake Highland Prep in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game. Austin Camps signed with USF cross country at the same time.

Cocoa Beach athlete David Demeter signed with Florida Tech as a deep snapper. He was also a talented running back and could even see time at defensive back someday for the Panthers.

Astronaut offensive lineman Kenny Willoughby signed with the U.S. Military Academy in the early afternoon.

Four Viera football players, Will Champion, Jaylin Wilson, Connor Kaminski and Marco Foreman, also signed. Two Hawks state champion soccer players signed as well: Malia Brock with Lee University and Hollyn Knight with UNF.

Check back other updates during the day.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.

2017 Brevard County Feb. 1 signees

Jawan Armstrong, Cocoa football to Fullerton College

Cameron Barber, Viera gymnastics to Air Force

Malia Brock, Viera soccer to Lee University

Amanda Brust, Melbourne soccer to Methodist College

Nick Burgess, West Shore soccer to North Florida

Austin Camps, West Shore cross country to USF

Will Champion, Viera football to Albany State

B.J. Daniel, Palm Bay football to UT-San Antonio

Destiny Deluca, Melbourne soccer to EFSC

David Demeter, Cocoa Beach football to Florida Tech

Marco Foreman, Viera football to Stetson

Bruce Judson, Cocoa football to Oregon

Macey Hedalund, Melbourne soccer to Florida Tech

Haley Hinz, Viera softball to Seminole State

Connor Kaminski, Viera football to UCF

Lasedrick King, Cocoa football to Hampton

Hollyn Knight, Viera soccer to North Florida

Kendell Mindnich, Melbourne soccer to Southern Miss

Dezmond Morgan, Cocoa football to Florida Tech

Ian Newton, Cocoa football to Hampton

Sarah Beth Nies, Melbourne soccer to North Greenville

Timmy Pratt, Cocoa football to Warner University

Maddie Schricker, Titusville soccer to Middle Tennessee

Javon Spencer, Cocoa football to Lyon College

Bryce Wahy, Holy Trinity soccer to Trevecca Nazarene University (Tenn.)

Jaylin Wilson, Viera football to Southern Illinois

