National signing day updates in Brevard

Bruce Judson of Cocoa and B.J. Daniels of Palm Bay signed with FBS college programs on Wednesday, the first day high school senior athletes could sign letters of intent for the sport.
Judson, the four-year Tigers starter who led the team to the 2016 Class 4A state championship, followed former USF coach Willie Taggart to Oregon of the Pac 12.
Daniels, Brevard County’s leading rusher during the regular season, signed with Texas-San Antonio. Daniels said his decision was based on relationships. Though the coaches recruiting him had changed colleges through the years, they kept their eye on him.
After Brian Lankford-Johnson got significant playing time as a Purdue freshman and former Palm Bay running back this year, Daniels, the latest Pirates star, expressed hope he can do the same next year with the Conference USA Roadrunners.
Daniels rushed for 1,526 yards during the 2016 regular season, scoring 22 touchdowns. Judson
Connor Kaminski of Viera was the only other area football player to sign with an FBS program, but he will be staying closer to home. He signed with UCF in the afternoon at a Viera signee featuring 10 athletes heading to various colleges.
In a late morning ceremony at West Shore, Nick Burgess signed with UNF soccer just hours before he and his Wildcats team were to face Lake Highland Prep in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game. Austin Camps signed with USF cross country at the same time.
Cocoa Beach athlete David Demeter signed with Florida Tech as a deep snapper. He was also a talented running back and could even see time at defensive back someday for the Panthers.
Astronaut offensive lineman Kenny Willoughby signed with the U.S. Military Academy in the early afternoon.
Four Viera football players, Will Champion, Jaylin Wilson, Connor Kaminski and Marco Foreman, also signed. Two Hawks state champion soccer players signed as well: Malia Brock with Lee University and Hollyn Knight with UNF.
2017 Brevard County Feb. 1 signees
Jawan Armstrong, Cocoa football to Fullerton College
Cameron Barber, Viera gymnastics to Air Force
Malia Brock, Viera soccer to Lee University
Amanda Brust, Melbourne soccer to Methodist College
Nick Burgess, West Shore soccer to North Florida
Austin Camps, West Shore cross country to USF
Will Champion, Viera football to Albany State
B.J. Daniel, Palm Bay football to UT-San Antonio
Destiny Deluca, Melbourne soccer to EFSC
David Demeter, Cocoa Beach football to Florida Tech
Marco Foreman, Viera football to Stetson
Bruce Judson, Cocoa football to Oregon
Macey Hedalund, Melbourne soccer to Florida Tech
Haley Hinz, Viera softball to Seminole State
Connor Kaminski, Viera football to UCF
Lasedrick King, Cocoa football to Hampton
Hollyn Knight, Viera soccer to North Florida
Kendell Mindnich, Melbourne soccer to Southern Miss
Dezmond Morgan, Cocoa football to Florida Tech
Ian Newton, Cocoa football to Hampton
Sarah Beth Nies, Melbourne soccer to North Greenville
Timmy Pratt, Cocoa football to Warner University
Maddie Schricker, Titusville soccer to Middle Tennessee
Javon Spencer, Cocoa football to Lyon College
Bryce Wahy, Holy Trinity soccer to Trevecca Nazarene University (Tenn.)
Jaylin Wilson, Viera football to Southern Illinois
