Nation's top dual-threat QB Justin Fields visiting Florida State — again

Florida State is currently hosting Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison five-star quarterback Justin Fields on a visit.

It’s the third visit to FSU in as many months for the No. 2 overall player in the 2017 class. Fields visited Auburn last week, Georgia over the weekend, and will visit Florida on Friday after his visit to Tallahassee concludes.

The Seminoles first got Fields on campus in April, and an offer came shortly after for the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

He visited in June for the first Jimbo Fisher camp, and threw for FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher during his multi-day visit.

Fields has not yet set a commitment date after he decommitted from Penn State in early June.

The Seminoles do not have a quarterback committed for this class after taking two last recruiting cycle in Bailey Hockman and James Blackman.

There are currently four quarterbacks on the FSU roster.

