Nation's top player Megan Walker focused on fun at McDonald's All American Game

There’s not much left for Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.) superstar Megan Walker to accomplish on the prep basketball scene.

No. 1 player in the class? Check. Spot on the U18 national team? Check. Commitment to Connecticut’s legendary program? Check.

And now, McDonald’s All American.

“This was definitely something I expected to happen,” she said. “I played up in AAU—I was always the younger one, so I got to see everyone else play in the McDonald’s All American Game. So I always thought, ‘one day that will be me if I keep working hard.’

“It really just recognizes me as being a top athlete and for all the hard work and dedication I’ve put in.”

Walker received her honorary jersey when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school Tuesday. The McDonald’s game is March 29 in Chicago.

“It was amazing,” Walker said. “Just to be in front of my peers with the whole student body there and my closest friends and family.”

But Walker is no stranger to the national scene, having played for the U18 national team with many players a year her senior. So now, she says, it’s time to unwind a bit.

“Since I’ve played against a lot of them and competed (for the national team), I think it will be more about fun this time,” Walker said. “I’m looking for to really taking it in and enjoying the experience up in Chicago.”

It’s all business after that, however, as Walker will join the Connecticut Huskies, who are currently on record-breaking win streak. Her expectations are simple: compete.

“I don’t expect to start. I’m going to be a freshman again, so I expect to work for everything, but I like to compete and I like the challenge,” she said. “Being around players that are better than me will push me even more.”

For now, though, it’s focusing on her high school season. She has led Monacan to an impressive streak of its own, opening the season with 19 consecutive wins and a No. 4 ranking in the Super 25. And her accomplishments haven’t gone unnoticed locally.

“I’m the first girl that has really been recognized all across the country from Chesterfield, Va., so it’s a little bit new at first,” Walker said. “You walk into a place and everyone knows who you are and they’re looking at you. I do get recognized a lot in public, but it’s pretty cool. I enjoy it all.”