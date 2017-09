Terrace Marshall, the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver, left Friday’s game on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

It looked as if Marshall’s lower leg was in a cast as he left the field.

Doctors tending to Terrace Marshall's left ankle after a tough landing pic.twitter.com/CLb62mXoYQ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 9, 2017

Parkway's Terrace Marshall waves to the crowd and his teammates as he's taken off the field with a cast on his left ankle pic.twitter.com/z2gCzsctph — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) September 9, 2017

Marshall plays for Parkway (Bossier City, La.), who just lost quarterback Justin Rogers last week.

Rogers tweeted shortly after Marshall was taken off the field: