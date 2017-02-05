Nation's two longest basketball win streaks end on same night: Federal Way (Wash.), Chino Hills (Calif.)

Kentwood puts end to Federal Way's nation-leading, Class 4A state record 63-game winning streak in NSPL title game.https://t.co/U46I70OqsK — Seattle Times Preps (@seatimespreps) February 5, 2017

The nation’s two longest active boys basketball winning streaks ended on the same night.

Kentwood (Wash.) beat Federal Way 69-59 to end Federal Way’s 63-game winning streak, which was the nation’s longest.

The win gives Kentwood, which lost to Federal Way in last year’s Class 4A state title game, the top seed in the 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament. Federal Way will be the No. 2 seed.

Federal Way’s last loss was to Bellevue on Jan. 19, 2015.

“We look back on it now and, even before tonight, and just thought it was a tremendous accomplishment — particularly in the game of basketball,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins told The Seattle Times. “It’s in the history books. It’s something they can tell their kids and their grandkids about. But now, that part is over, and it’s about going on and looking to the next game.”

Meanwhile, at the Nike Extravaganza in Santa Ana, Calif., Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) beat Chino Hills (Calif.), 96-91 to snap Chino Hills’ 60-game winning streak.

The streak was the third-longest in California and six from the state record held by Compton.