Top 100 Camp: Ayo Dosunmu is Mr. Efficiency as a scorer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — There’s some disagreement whether Ayo Dosunmu is a shooting guard, point guard or combo guard. ESPN, Rivals and Scout list him as a point guard, but 247Sports has him as a combo guard. There’s little disagreement whether he can score, however.

Dosunmu, who helped lead Morgan Park (Chicago) to a 3A state basketball title last winter, hit 20 of 28 shots from the floor (71.4%) and is averaging 16 points in his first three games Wednesday and Thursday at the NBA Players Top 100 Camp here. That continues a strong spring, as he is leading Mac Irvin Fire by averaging 23.2 points and 3.1 assists during its Nike EYBL season.

At 6-4, the senior-to-be is tall enough to be an off guard, but has a good enough handle to be a point guard. He has little trouble bringing the ball up court but isn’t a pass-first guard. Dosunmu (pronounced Dough-sue-moo) doesn’t care where he plays as long as he plays.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to go to the school that has the best interest for me and I can go play my game and play right away,” Dosunmu said.

His game is relentlessly attacking the basket, breaking down defenders with his strength and quickness. He shows little effects from the foot fracture that kept him out of the state championship game in April.

“That’s just my toughness, being from Chicago,” Donsunmu said. “I’m going to try to take my man for 94 feet. I’m going to come out and play hard, be fearless and compete. That’s the best thing I can do. My dad and coach (Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin) teach me to come out and compete.”

The offers have started to roll in for Donsunmu this spring. Recent offers include Kansas, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. He already had offers from Xavier, Illinois, Northwestern and Creighton, among others.

Kansas might be the most intriguing name on that list because Charlie Moore, a former Morgan Park guard and the 2016 Mr. Illinois Basketball, will be a junior with the Jayhawks this fall.

“Our relationship is great,” Donsunmu said. “I’ve known (Charlie) for a good 10 years. We’re going to talk about how we’re going to do things.”

After the NBA Top 100 Camp, Donsunmu said he has visits planned to Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Kansas and then back out to Xavier, Illinois and Northwestern.