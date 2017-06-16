NBA Top 100 Camp: Cole Anthony not getting ahead of himself

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Wednesday night, shortly after midnight, the first possible opportunity college coaches could contact him by phone, Cole Anthony heard from Indiana, Connecticut and Stanford and he’s pretty sure Miami. Don’t press him on that because he doesn’t really care much about recruiting yet.

The 6-1 point guard is going to be a junior this fall at Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.), so he’s willing to let his father, former NBA player Greg Anthony, deal with all the recruiting talk.

“I have two years before I have to decide,” Anthony said. “We’re not worried about that. I’m just worried about getting better right now. You can’t worry about a college yet where a coach could get fired two years from now.”

The NBA Players Top 100 Camp invites elite players and sometimes, a non-elite player who is the son of a former NBA player. Anthony is definitely in the former category. He’s listed as the No. 2 point guard in his class in the 247Sports.com composite rankings and he’s stood out as a pass-first player here, averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists a game, second in the camp in both categories. His court vision is obvious and most players here have struggled to stay in front of him. But there’s room for improvement.

“I definitely need to work on my shot,” Anthony said. “It has been streaky lately. I need to work on my decision making and I need to work on going hard at all times.”

His father, who’s an NBA analyst with CBS Sports, lives in Florida and Cole is in Briarwood, N.Y., but the two regularly communicate.

“It’s just a blessing to have a resource like that at your disposal,” Anthony said. “It’s an abundance of knowledge and I talk to him every single day.”

He said he doesn’t pattern his game after any one player, including his dad, who retired from the NBA in 2002, when Cole was 2.

“He showed me one clip of his a while ago, but I don’t think he has showed me anything recently because I think he knows that I’m better than him now,” Anthony said, smiling.

Anthony and junior combo guard Bryan Antoine of Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.), who is also at the camp, have been good friends for a while. They’ve even talked about playing together in college and may make some visits together, but with two years to go, playing at the same college is still a dream at this point.

“We have been talking about it,” Anthony said. “Bryan is my boy. We have been playing against each other since we’ve been young. In the eighth grade, I decided to play with his AAU team and I was with them for a little while. He’s remained my friend since then. He’s a great player and can shoot it and get to the basket. Anybody can play with him.”

The same could be same for Anthony because he’s good about finding the open man. Antoine said he’s torn about playing with his friend, though.

“We’ve been talking about the (package deal) for a while now,” Antoine said. “Coaches bring it up. But I want him to shine and have his own spotlight. If it happens that we’re on the same team, that’s great.”