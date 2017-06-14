Top 100 Camp: Elite point guard Immanuel Quickley getting used to the grind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Immanuel Quickley’s luggage is getting a workout.

Last week, Quickley, a 6-3 point guard from John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), was in Treviso, Italy, as part of the Adidas EuroCamp. This week, it’s the NBA Players Association Top 100 camp here and next week, he’ll be in Colorado Springs, Colo., for the USA Basketball tryouts for the U19 World Cup.

Quickley, considered the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN rankings and the 11th-best player overall in the 2018 class according to 247Sports.com’s Composite rankings, is learning to pace himself.

“You can never really be ready for all of it so you just have to take it one day at a time,” Quickley said. “I may pace myself a little bit. You don’t want to do too much or you hurt yourself.”

Quickley said the more physical competition he saw in Italy last week didn’t faze him because of his previous international experience with the USA Basketball U17 team.

Quickley averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists a game last season at John Carroll. In his first game Wednesday at the Top 100 camp, he hit two of three shots and had six assists and two steals.

The debate for best point guard in the 2018 class is far from decided. Some of the other elite guards at the Top 100 camp include: Jahvon Quinerly of Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.); Ja’Vonte Smart of Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.); Quentin Grimes of College Park (The Woodlands, Texas); and Devon Dotson of Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.).

“I think I’m top dog,” Quickley said. “I’ve won every matchup I’ve had in the spring. We’re all pretty similar, but my height gives me an advantage there. I don’t think there’s too much trash talk, but when we get on the court, we compete.”

Was blessed to have had a great time with "The Path" & @adidasEuroCamp. Taken away a lot of new things, and can't wait for Session 4 in LA‼️ pic.twitter.com/yzyEkegUO0 — Immanuel Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 11, 2017

John Carroll coach John Zito said Quickley’s willingness to work hard sets him apart.

“His work ethic is unbelievable,” Zito said by email. “It all starts with his work ethic. I can’t imagine there are too many high school players that work as hard as he does.”

Quickley recently cut down his final four schools to Maryland, Miami, Kansas and Kentucky and sees advantages with all of them.

“With Maryland, me and Coach Turgeon have gotten really close, especially over the years,” Quickley said. “Once he took the job, he started recruiting me at an early age.”

Miami is selling itself as the best fit for Quickley, he said.

“I really like the fact they brought all of their coaches to the home visit,” Quickley said.

Both Kansas and Kentucky have the edge of showing how they’ve developed future pros.

“That’s a big part of it at Kansas, their player development,” Quickley said. “Originally (Naismith Player of the Year Frank Mason) was supposed to go to Towson, which is around in my area, so I know there’s a big difference. For him to do that, that’s a big deal. I went to Midnight Madness at Kansas and it was a really nice environment.”

“At Kentucky, I think Cal says what he says to every other kid,” Quickley said. “He only offers pros, so for him to think I’m a pro, that’s humbling and a blessing.”

Calipari will also be coaching the USA U19 team.

“It does give him an advantage because he’ll be able to see more of me, but all of my coaches said they would see me in Colorado,” Quickley said. “I want to get my decision done before basketball starts next year.”