NCAA clears five-star freshman Mohamed Bamba to play for Texas

Texas five-star freshman big man Mohamed Bamba has been ruled eligible by the NCAA to play for the 2017-18 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Bamba’s half-brother, Ibrahim Johnson, went on Facebook Live detailing accusations that Bamba had been accepting money and impermissible benefits from mentor Greer Love and that because of violations of NCAA rules he would not be eligible to play college basketball this upcoming season.

The NCAA, however, determined that Bamba had a relationship with Love through a mentoring program stretching back to fourth grade and that the benefits Bamba received were “comparable benefits to other individuals” who were also part of the mentoring program and pursuing nonathletic career paths. The NCAA said in a statement that there is “no evidence” that Love “meets the definition of an agent for purposes of NCAA rules.”

“After evaluating all available information, the NCAA determined the assistance Greer Love provided Mohamed Bamba does not violate rules,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Bamba remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”

Bamba, at 7-1, is a projected lottery pick for the 2018 NBA draft and figures to be an immediate force on Shaka Smart’s Longhorns team. He attended Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)