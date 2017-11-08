NCAA Early Signing Period: Analyzing the five-star prospects

Wednesday as the NCAA’s Early Signing Period, which runs through Nov. 15, kicks off we take a look at the five-star recruits in the ESPN 100, where they’re headed and the likelihood that the uncommitted will decide during the early period.
(The scale goes from highly likely to likely to slim to unlikely to highly unlikely)
R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), SG-SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 1
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Barrett will announce his decision on TSN during their 6 p.m. edition of Sportscentre.
Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.), SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 2
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Cam Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 3
College: Duke
Bol Bol, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), C
ESPN 100 Rank: 4
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly likely
Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.), SG
ESPN 100 Rank: 5
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Simi Shittu, Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 6
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 7
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely
Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), SG
ESPN 100 Rank: 8
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Darius Bazley, Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 9
College: Syracuse
Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.), PG
ESPN 100 Rank: 10
College: Duke
Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), PG
ESPN 100 Rank: 11
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely
Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), PG
ESPN 100 Rank: 12
College: Kentucky
Quentin Grimes, The Woodlands College Park (Texas), SG
ESPN 100 Rank: 13
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Slim
Nassir Little, Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.), SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 14
College: North Carolina
Jalen Smith, Mt. St. Joseph (Baltimore), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 15
College: Maryland
Reggie Perry, Thomasville (Ga.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 16
College: Mississippi State
Moses Brown, Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.), C
ESPN 100 Rank: 17
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely
Nazreon Reid, Roselle Catholic (N.J.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 18
College: LSU
Jaylen Hoard, Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.), SF
ESPN 100 Rank: 19
College: Wake Forest
Emmitt Williams, Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 20
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Louis King, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 21
College: Oregon
Taeshon Cherry, St. Augustine (San Diego), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 22
College: Southern Cal
Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), PG
ESPN 100 Rank: 23
College: Undecided
Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely
Shareef O’Neal, Crossroads School (Santa Monice, Calif.), F
ESPN 100 Rank: 24
College: Arizona
Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY