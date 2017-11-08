NCAA Early Signing Period: Analyzing the five-star prospects

Wednesday as the NCAA’s Early Signing Period, which runs through Nov. 15, kicks off we take a look at the five-star recruits in the ESPN 100, where they’re headed and the likelihood that the uncommitted will decide during the early period.

(The scale goes from highly likely to likely to slim to unlikely to highly unlikely)

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), SG-SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 1

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Barrett will announce his decision on TSN during their 6 p.m. edition of Sportscentre.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.), SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 2

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Cam Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 3

College: Duke

Bol Bol, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), C

ESPN 100 Rank: 4

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly likely

Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.), SG

ESPN 100 Rank: 5

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Simi Shittu, Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 6

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 7

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely

Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), SG

ESPN 100 Rank: 8

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Darius Bazley, Princeton (Cincinnati, Ohio), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 9

College: Syracuse

Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.), PG

ESPN 100 Rank: 10

College: Duke

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), PG

ESPN 100 Rank: 11

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), PG

ESPN 100 Rank: 12

College: Kentucky

Quentin Grimes, The Woodlands College Park (Texas), SG

ESPN 100 Rank: 13

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Slim

Nassir Little, Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.), SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 14

College: North Carolina

Jalen Smith, Mt. St. Joseph (Baltimore), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 15

College: Maryland

Reggie Perry, Thomasville (Ga.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 16

College: Mississippi State

Moses Brown, Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.), C

ESPN 100 Rank: 17

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Likely

Nazreon Reid, Roselle Catholic (N.J.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 18

College: LSU

Jaylen Hoard, Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.), SF

ESPN 100 Rank: 19

College: Wake Forest

Emmitt Williams, Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 20

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Louis King, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 21

College: Oregon

Taeshon Cherry, St. Augustine (San Diego), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 22

College: Southern Cal

Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), PG

ESPN 100 Rank: 23

College: Undecided

Chances that he’ll decide during the Early Signing Period: Highly unlikely

Shareef O’Neal, Crossroads School (Santa Monice, Calif.), F

ESPN 100 Rank: 24

College: Arizona

