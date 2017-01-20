NCAA passes 'Harbaugh rule' banning spring break practice trips

NASHVILLE – Though it won’t officially be called the “Jim Harbaugh Rule,” the NCAA’s five power conferences passed a measure Friday ending trips like the one he took over spring break with the Michigan football team at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., last March.

As part of a package of new rules designed to create more off time for college athletes, the new rule prohibiting off-campus practice during a vacation period outside of a playing season passed 58-20 after a vigorous debate with a majority in all five conferences, though the athlete representatives voted against it 11-4.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel gave an impassioned defense of Michigan’s trip to IMG last season and suggested the rule was proposed to target Harbaugh, who has rankled the SEC and ACC by using unconventional tactics to expand Michigan’s visibility in the recruiting-rich Southeast.

“The rule didn’t get proposed until after we took the football team down to Florida for spring break, so I think you can read into that as you will,” Manuel said. “I wasn’t surprised by the vote, but what I think we all need to look at it is the students voted (11-4) to defeat the proposal so the various students we’re trying to serve, the voice of the students, I think spoke clearly that they would enjoy the opportunity to experience and be able to train off campus during their breaks.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey denied that his league’s stance had anything to do with protecting its recruiting territory but rather being consistent with the goal to allow off time like spring break to really be off time.

For more, visit USA TODAY Sports