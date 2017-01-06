NCHS’ Rachal helps Chiefs past Green Oaks

LSU basketball signee Brandon Rachal had a short night at the office on Thursday night at the Bossier Invitational in the Chiefs’ 82-47 victory over Green Oaks.

Rachel played about half the contest, scoring 21 points, as NCHS (16-2) rolled into Friday’s quarterfinals of the last area tournament of the season.

“We were trying to get a lot of guys some action tonight and, actually, our second five played harder than our first five,” Chiefs coach Micah Coleman said. “Green Oaks was missing some kids, but they played hard. We missed some shots early, but we were able to get into a rhythm in the second half.”

Calvin Carpenter added 20 points and Tre Solitaire 10 for NCHS, which led 23-9 after one quarter and 47-23 at halftime. The Giants got 18 points from D’Boer Washington and 11 from Isreal Edwards.

Bossier 91, New Living Word 48: The Bearkats moved into the quarterfinals of their own tournament with a rout of the Lions. Jacoby Decker scored 20 points and Tybren Wimberly 19 and Tyron McCoy 11 to carry coach Jeremiah Williams’ club.

Ruston 57, BTW 48: The Bearcats advanced in the Bossier tourney behind 23 points from Terrance Dotson and 14 from Trame Hargrove. Latrevon Jones led the Lions with 13 points.

North Caddo 57, Mansfield 46 OT: Darriun Rice and Chris Thomas scored 19 and 17 points respectively at the Rebels advanced in the Bossier meet. Nijul Canada topped the Wolverines with 16.

Richwood 78, Benton 45: At BPCC in the Bossier Tournament, the Rams got 18 points from Elijah Malone and 13 from Joseph Smith to advance past the Tigers. Jessie Little scored 12 points and Jerriyun Lawrence 10 to lead Benton.

Carenco 59, Northwood 28: The Bears cruised into the Bossier quarterfinals behind 21 points from Travis Zeno and 15 from Craig St. Julien. The Falcons got 11 points from JaMichael Bryant.

Girls

Stanley 70, Logansport 32: Stanley’s McKayla Williams scored a game-high 23 points in the win, while Alex Crawford added 15 and Albreunya Thomas 11.