Nearly 7,000 showed up for Texas baseball tourney game at minor league ballpark

Texas may be a football state, but baseball has a major hold on the Lone Star populace as well, particularly at the grassroots level. The ultimate proof came from the stands at a recent University Interscholastic League (UIL) Region IV-5A in Corpus Christi, where crosstown rivals Moody and Ray competed in front of an electric, packed crowd of more than 6,700 fans.

The photos from Moody’s 7-3 victory are pretty remarkable, as you can see directly below:

Moody and Ray in Game 1 of the Region IV-5A Final @Whataburger Field. High school baseball like no place else. #LittleBig12 #VivaCC pic.twitter.com/8WRZGyfqFu — Matt Rogers (@mattyboygoblue) June 2, 2017

To put that Corpus Christi crowd in further context, the largest crowd for any of Florida’s football state title games was 7,122. So there were virtually the same amount of people watching a regional final baseball game in Texas than the height of the football calendar in Florida.

Whether those kind of crowds will emerge again in the later stages of the state tournament remains to be seen, but the Corpus Christi baseball pageantry certainly underscores just how rabid a high school hardball crowd there is when the matchup warrants it (and sometimes when it doesn’t, too).